Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

