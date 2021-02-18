Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

