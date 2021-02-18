Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

