Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $18,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.