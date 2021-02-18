Fortuna (FOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,536.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $540,500.26 and $87,536.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00906727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029518 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.74 or 0.05113528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

