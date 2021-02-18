Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Dawson James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Biotech traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.21. 36,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 622,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

