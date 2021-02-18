Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forterra by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

