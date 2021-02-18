Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,374 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

