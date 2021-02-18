FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.60

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 1799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Several analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

