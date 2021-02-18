Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

