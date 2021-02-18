Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.