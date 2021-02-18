Fmr LLC Sells 1,236,734 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,481,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,236,734 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 10.76% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $5,546,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $479.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.48 and a 200 day moving average of $546.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.83 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.