Fmr LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,637,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 283,886 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $4,394,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

