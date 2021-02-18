Fmr LLC Has $2.21 Billion Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,155,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,205,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

NYSE AMT opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

