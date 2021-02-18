Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,876,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302,059 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.56% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $3,427,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $297.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

