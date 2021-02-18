Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,874,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 768,096 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,746,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $545.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.10. The company has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

