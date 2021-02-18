Fmr LLC Acquires 144,814 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,475,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 162.1% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

