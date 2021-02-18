FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $744,552.38 and $6,022.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00851398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030545 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.76 or 0.05071792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.