Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 186551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Fluent alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $596.18 million, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fluent by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.