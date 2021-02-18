Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FGETF stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

