FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings per share of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.65. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $12.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

FLT traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.99. 463,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,427. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $325.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

