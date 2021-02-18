Flamingo Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $82.37 million and approximately $39.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00381182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00426548 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00175390 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.