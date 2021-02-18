Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

FBC opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

