Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 726,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 106.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

