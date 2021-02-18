Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

