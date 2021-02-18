Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

