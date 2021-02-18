Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $167.53 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

