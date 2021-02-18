Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,957,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.