Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

