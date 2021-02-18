Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $125.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

