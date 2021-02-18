Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary Acquires 9,100 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,253,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

