First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 104,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

