First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $74.53 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63.

