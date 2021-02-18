First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $182,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $24.21 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.