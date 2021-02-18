First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

