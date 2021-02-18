First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,129 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of HES opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,741,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

