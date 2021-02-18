First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,993 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of MSA opened at $170.81 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.