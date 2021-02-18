First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Sells $14,216.96 in Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $14,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry W. Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

