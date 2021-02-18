First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

