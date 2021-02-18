First Pacific Financial Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 596,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $125,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

