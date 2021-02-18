First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.