First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,949. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

