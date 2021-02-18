First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 314.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.73 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.