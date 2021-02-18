First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap Sells 25,000 Shares

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

