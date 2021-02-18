First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by 48.2% over the last three years.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 54,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,719. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFNW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.