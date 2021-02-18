First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCNCA. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $741.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $638.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $749.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

