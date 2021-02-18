First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The company has a market cap of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

