Financial Survey: Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 11.51 $10.20 million $0.04 816.00 Yiren Digital $1.24 billion 0.47 $165.99 million $1.78 3.56

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50% Yiren Digital 6.80% 10.44% 4.49%

Summary

Sprott beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace. Its loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans, such as standard, fasttrack, and micro loan products; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. The company also distributes fixed income, mutual fund investment, insurance, and other wealth management products offered by banks; and maintains a secondary loan market on its marketplace where investors can transfer the loans they hold prior to maturity at the fair value of the remaining loans. In addition, it provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. The company offers its products through www.yirendai.com, www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2019, it had 37 fixed income products, 302 mutual fund products, and 132 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

