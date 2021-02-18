Financial Comparison: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) versus Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92%

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.40%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 3.04 $56.82 million $1.66 6.80 Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 297.99 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -4.39

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Jounce Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer. It is also developing JTX-4014, a clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; and JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company's product candidate includes JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

