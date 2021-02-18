FIL Ltd Sells 3,835,578 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,835,578 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Norbord worth $233,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Norbord by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter worth about $16,653,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSB opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

