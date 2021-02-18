FIL Ltd Has $179.56 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $179,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $176.18 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.56.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

